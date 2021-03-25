‘I’m not scared of death, just startled by its nearness.’ Some reflections on turning 65.

Paul Prather Herald-Leader

The first time I wrote a column about how old I was getting, I was facing my impending 35th birthday. I felt ancient.

Yes, you read that right. Thirty-five.

Time was “hurtling at me like a runaway ’56 Cadillac careening down a Kentucky mountain in the night, its horn screaming,” I wrote, seized by a spasm of melodrama.

Nearly every March since, I’ve written a new piece in which I take stock as my birthday approaches. I suppose I’ve always possessed an over-developed sense of mortality.

But now, at long last, I am old. Clinically old. Medicare old. Early bird special old. This week I turn 65. I’ve entered my so-called golden years. Or my geezer years, if you prefer.

I realize even as I write this that I’ll get a blizzard of emails from 90-year-olds telling me I’m practically still a teenager, that I have no idea what old is and that I should by golly just look on the sunny side and turn that frown upside down and Get On With Life.

Maybe they’re right, who knows.

Nonetheless, as is my practice, I intend to first try to reconsider my past and my present and what’s left of my future.

So—here’s what life looks like as I reach 65:

▪ It’s uncertain, unpredictable, precarious. Recently, I delivered the eulogy for a friend who was 65. He died of complications from COVID-19. Ours is the age when you might have another 30 years left—or you might be gone tomorrow. Of course, that’s true no matter what age you are, even if you’re 17. But at this age, it’s more true. It’s actuarially true; it’s why my life insurance premiums keep going up. Death is real now.

▪ I’m not scared of death, just startled by its nearness. I’ve already buried many of the folks I loved most—grandparents, parents, close buddies, first wife. In some cases I’ve held their hands as they passed into the next realm. I’ve accepted that death is something we all have to do sooner or later. After you watch it from up close enough times, it doesn’t seem so bad. You close your eyes, and off you go into another land.

▪ I do worry occasionally about what might happen before I die. Having been a long-term caregiver, I fret about the possibility of becoming too ill to take care of myself. I worry about losing my mind (no jokes, please—I know, there’s not a lot here to lose). I don’t want to become a burden to my wife or my son. But that’s not a choice most of us get to make, is it? It’s in God’s hands.

▪ I still don’t have the big answers. I’ve got fewer answers than I did 40 years ago. I knew almost everything then, but most of what I knew has turned out to be wrong. At this point, I’ve mainly got a wheelbarrow full of questions. When I reach heaven, I plan to keep Jesus busy for quite a while just filling in the blanks for me.

▪ Life doesn’t always get easier as you get older, but it definitely gets simpler. You learn from experience that most things aren’t worth distressing yourself over. You don’t care if you get a promotion; you probably don’t even care whether you have a job. You quit worrying about being in fashion; you dress for comfort. If you feel like taking a nap, you lay your head back and take a nap, wherever you happen to be.

▪ Having no promise of tomorrow, you embrace each day as it comes. You live in the moment. I’ve rarely known as much happiness as I feel when I’m just hanging around with my grandkids, listening to them chatter and joke and aggravate each other. Part of the reason I enjoy them so much is I’m not responsible for how they’ll turn out. That’s their parents’ problem. I likely won’t be here when they turn out. But I can dote on them now, exactly as they are.

▪ I understand more clearly that life is too short to waste it on resentments, hard feelings or self-pity. We must refuse such poisons, if for no other reason than our own mental health. Love everybody, if you can. Forgive them all. Don’t weigh down your spirit with unnecessary, crippling burdens. Let the past go.

▪ While there are a slew of reasons not to believe in God, and I’ve heard them all, I believe I’m better off with faith than I’d be without it. People can’t manufacture faith out of thin air if they don’t have any, but if you are fortunate to possess a spark of it, embrace it, develop it. Faith gives us meaning in a warring world that can otherwise seem “solitary, poor, nasty, brutish, and short,” as Thomas Hobbes observed. It offers comfort on those long nights when the silence is deafening. It provides hope when situations appear hopeless.

And now, I’m off to find a good rousing game of shuffleboard.

Paul Prather is pastor of Bethesda Church near Mount Sterling. You can email him at pratpd@yahoo.com.