Easter shows us that God is not the ‘Punisher-in-Chief’ but the ‘Pardoner-in-Chief.’

Paul Prather Herald-Leader

This Sunday we celebrate the highest, holiest Christian holiday: Easter.

As I say annually, Christmas gets all the PR and the bling, but Easter is by far the more important day for Christians. It marks the crucifixion, burial and resurrection of Jesus Christ, without which, St. Paul said, our faith would be worthless and we would be the most to be pitied among all people.

And what an Easter this one is. We find ourselves slowly emerging—we hope and pray—from a pandemic that has killed over a half-million Americans. My congregation will celebrate this holiday together, in person, which buoys my soul after a year of worshiping remotely.

I’m writing this while looking through the glass double doors off my dining room, across the back porch into a sunlit yard filled with greenery. Spring is springing before my eyes.

The world feels hopeful again.

Easter and spring both celebrate the power of light over darkness, of resurrection over death. Easter takes it a step farther: it celebrates not only resurrection over death, but divine love over death.

In a recent daily meditation, Catholic contemplative Richard Rohr called to mind a dimension of the Easter story we don’t talk about enough.

He wrote of Jesus as having become, in his crucifixion, the ultimate scapegoat.

“The word ‘scapegoating’ originated from an ingenious ritual described in Leviticus 16,” Rohr wrote. “According to Jewish law, on the Day of Atonement, the high priest laid hands on an ‘escaping’ goat, placing all the sins of the Jewish people from the previous year onto the animal. Then the goat was beaten with reeds and thorns, driven out into the desert, and the people went home rejoicing. Violence towards the innocent victim was apparently quite effective at temporarily relieving the group’s guilt and shame.”

Sadly, people didn’t understand this part of the message of Jesus’ suffering, Rohr went on to say, because we—Christians who profess to have been delivered by Jesus’ torture, death and new life—have continued right along inventing and punishing other scapegoats.

Scapegoating was at play when European Christians burned supposed heretics at the stake, and when white Americans lynched Black Americans, Rohr said.

“Whenever the ‘sinner’ is excluded, our collective ego is delighted and feels relieved and safe. It works, but only for a while, because it is merely an illusion,” he said. “As long as the evil is ‘over there,’ we can change or expel someone else as the contaminating element. We then feel purified and at peace. But it is not the peace of Christ, which ‘the world cannot give’ (see John 14:27).”

Scapegoating allows us to avoid responsibility for our own misdeeds.

“In worshiping Jesus as the scapegoat, Christians should have learned to stop scapegoating, but we didn’t,” Rohr continued. “It seems it is the most effective diversionary tactic possible.”

I thought of all the varieties of supposed “sinners” I’ve seen turned into scapegoats by this or that Christian faction in my lifetime: alcoholics, men with long hair, divorced people, LGBTQ people, tattooed people, Jews, Muslims, immigrants, the poor, women who’ve had abortions, liberals, the media, even conservatives such as Beth Moore.

The list is endless, really. Scapegoating seems as natural as breathing.

“With the mistaken view of God as a Punisher-in-Chief that most Christians seem to hold, we think our own violence is necessary and even good,” Rohr said. “But there is no such thing as redemptive violence. Violence doesn’t save; it only destroys all parties in both the short and long term. Jesus replaced the myth of redemptive violence with the truth of redemptive suffering. He showed us on the cross how to hold the pain and let it transform us.”

The scapegoating of other people by Christians not only misses the point of Jesus having been unjustly treated a scapegoat himself, but misses an even larger point of the Easter story. It misses the central point of Easter, in fact.

To me, the central point isn’t that God needed someone to punish for humanity’s sins and punished Jesus instead of us, although that could be true.

The larger point is that God’s intent from the beginning of time was to pardon and forgive sinners. We don’t need scapegoats today because the God has, by grace, offered us all redemption and rebirth.

As the woman of Tekoa told King David, “For we will surely die and are like water spilled on the ground which cannot be gathered up again. Yet God does not take away life, but plans ways so that the banished one will not be cast out from him.”

And although that’s an Old Testament story about David and his banished son Absalom, its moral is also the theme of this holy season.

We all have sinned in ways great and small, but we have no reason to project our sins onto others in a vain attempt to avoid responsibility and God’s rage. God hasn’t aimed wrath our way—even though wrath is what some of us richly deserve. Instead, he’s aimed love directly at our hearts, and thus freed us to show love to all.

The God of Easter is not the Punisher-in-Chief, to borrow Rohr’s term, but the Pardoner-in-Chief.

Paul Prather is pastor of Bethesda Church near Mount Sterling. You can email him at pratpd@yahoo.com.