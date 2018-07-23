Memorial service includes duck boat survivors, victims’ families

A community memorial service Sunday, July 22, 2018, at the College of the Ozarks included survivors and families of the victims of the Branson duck boat sinking. Those in attendance heard of a family where everyone survived.
By
Couple marries at Coba

Restaurant News & Reviews

Couple marries at Coba

Two days before Christmas in 2014, Marine Adam Weber married Lyndsey Childers at Coba Cocina in Lexington. After other wedding plans fell through, a last-minute decision to marry at the restaurant occurred while Weber was on leave.