Table Rock Lake tragedy: What happened

Seventeen people died after a duck boat sank in stormy weather Thursday on Table Rock Lake near Branson.
By
Couple marries at Coba

Restaurant News & Reviews

Couple marries at Coba

Two days before Christmas in 2014, Marine Adam Weber married Lyndsey Childers at Coba Cocina in Lexington. After other wedding plans fell through, a last-minute decision to marry at the restaurant occurred while Weber was on leave.