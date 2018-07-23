‘Let me get to my babies’: Duck boat survivor who lost 9 family members tells story

Tia Coleman lost nine members of her family after a Branson duck boat sank in heavy swells as a storm moved across Table Rock Lake near Branson, Mo.
By
Couple marries at Coba

Restaurant News & Reviews

Couple marries at Coba

Two days before Christmas in 2014, Marine Adam Weber married Lyndsey Childers at Coba Cocina in Lexington. After other wedding plans fell through, a last-minute decision to marry at the restaurant occurred while Weber was on leave.