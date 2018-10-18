Two-headed copperhead snake found in Leslie County, donated to wildlife center
A Leslie County couple found a month-old two-headed copperhead snake in their backyard donated the snake to Salato Wildlife Education Center in Frankfort where the snake will be available for viewing during limited hours.
Scott County Deputy Jaime Morales, who remains paralyzed after being shot in the arrest of a bank robbery suspect in September, received an escort as he returned home after weeks in a hospital. Hundreds lined the route to show support.
If the record-breaking Powerball jackpot has you dreaming of how you would spend the winnings — you are not alone. But where you live plays a big role in how much of the prize you would get to keep. BY: Nicole L. Cvetnic and Sarah Whitmire / McCla
Following a chemical attack on Syrian citizens by their own government, President Trump ordered a Tomahawk missile strike on strategic locations in Syria. The 59 Tomahawks cost the United State over $80 million dollars.
Though there is no single profile for school shooters, people at risk for hurting themselves or others often exhibit warning signs before committing acts of violence. Knowing the signs can help prevent crimes and get people the help they need.
Lexington got free technology supplied by the ATF that "compares images of cartridge casings recovered at crimes scenes and firearms recovered by law enforcement to connect shooting incidents and identify shooters."
