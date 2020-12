News ‘Our prayers are with the Lexington community ... hit very very hard today:’ Gov. Andy Beshear said announcing coronavirus death tolls December 03, 2020 05:39 PM

Lexington reported another single-day high of new coronavirus cases on Thursday, topping 400 for the first time. Nine deaths were also reported today. That record came as health officials brace for a potential case spike in the wake of Thanksgiving.