Japan, EU to sign trade deal eliminating nearly all tariffs

In this Nov. 20, 2014, file photo, bottles of Beaujolais Nouveau wine are displayed in a wine store at Issy Les Moulineaux, outskirts of Paris. The European Union and Japan are signing a widespread trade deal Tuesday, July 17, 2018, that will eliminate nearly all tariffs, seemingly defying the worries about trade tensions set off by U.S. President Donald Trump’s policies. Prices of European wine and pork will fall for Japanese consumers. (AP Photo/Francois Mori, File) Francois Mori AP