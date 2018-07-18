Elon Musk apologizes for calling rescue diver a pedophile

FILE - In this Dec. 14, 2016, file photo, Tesla CEO Elon Musk listens as President-elect Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with technology industry leaders at Trump Tower in New York. Musk has apologized for calling a British diver involved in the Thailand cave rescue a pedophile. In a series of tweets late Tuesday, the Tesla CEO said he had “spoken in anger” on Sunday after diver Vern Unsworth accused Musk of orchestrating a “PR stunt” by sending a small submarine to help divers rescue the soccer players and their coach from a cave. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File) Evan Vucci AP