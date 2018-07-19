Tractor operator dies trying to suppress Oregon wildfire

A fast-moving fire continues to rage across Wasco County southeast of The Dalles, Ore., Wednesday, July 18, 2018. Firefighters crept into the fields in water trucks and attempted to douse the leading edges of the fire from behind as it burned through acres of wheat, with everything behind the flames charred black. The region has seen drought conditions in many areas. (Mark Graves/The Oregonian via AP) Mark Graves AP