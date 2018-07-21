Zimbabwe’s leader tries to rally white voters as gap narrows

A child plays next to Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s election campaign poster during a rally organized for the white community in Harare, Saturday, July 21, 2018. Zimbabwe’s president is trying to rally white minority voters as the race in this month’s historic election becomes too close to call. President Emmerson Mnangagwa told a meeting in the capital, Harare, that the era of land seizures from white farmers is over. The deeply unpopular land grabs under former leader Robert Mugabe contributed to the economic collapse of the once-prosperous country. (AP Photo/Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi) Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi AP