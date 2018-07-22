Vail to face tough questions over Mount Sunapee purchase

FILE - This April 30, 2013 file photo shows the Mount Sunapee Ski Area in Newbury, N.H. Concerned residents will get the chance hear from Vail Resorts, Wednesday, July 25, 2018, on their planned the proposed takeover of the Mount Sunapee ski area. Vail announced on June 4 that it would be acquiring the operating rights to three ski areas owned by the Mueller family: Sunapee, Okemo in Vermont and Crested Butte in Colorado. Jim Cole, File AP Photo