Trump tariffs ‘manageable’ for Wichita so far

More than a month after tariffs were issued by President Donald Trump's administration on imported raw materials and finished goods, Wichita manufacturers said they're holding their own.
Trump's tariffs on imported steel and aluminum from China, Canada, Mexico and the European Union so far aren't having a notable impact on small aircraft suppliers, like McGinty Machine Co., or original equipment manufacturers, like RV Products, the Wichita Eagle reported .
"We're not seeing a big effect on the bottom line," said Don McGinty, who owns the 70-year-old company.
The tariffs on steel and aluminum took effect June 1, followed by a round of tariffs aimed at Chinese goods this month.
Between the imposition of retaliatory tariffs from those countries and a growing list of the tariffs the U.S. plans to impose on thousands of other China imports, other Wichita manufacturing executives worry about what that will mean for their companies in the long term.
"Clearly tariffs could impact us," said Tom Gentile, CEO of Spirit AeroSystems. "We're one of the largest users of aluminum in the world because we make so many metallic aircraft still, but the tariffs on the goods themselves is not necessarily material. It'll be several million dollars but that will be manageable."
Gentile said he's hopeful for a resolution so the tariffs don't negatively impact the commercial airplane business.
"The bigger concern is if those tariffs trigger a trade war," he said. "And that you start to get some slowdown in traffic or movement of goods and people between regions. And that would be much more concerning."
