Turkey against severing ties with Iran despite US sanctions

Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan speaks to the media in Ankara, Turkey, Wednesday, July 25, 2018, before traveling to South Africa to attend an emerging national economies summit (BRICS). Erdogan has argued against severing economic ties with Iran as the United States readies for sanctions, saying it goes against the independence of states to cut ties with its “neighbor and strategic partner” because the U.S. demands it. (Presidential Press Service via AP, Pool) AP