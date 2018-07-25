GM sideswiped by trade war; cuts outlook as prices rise

FILE - In this April 23, 2018, file photo, the logo for General Motors appears above a trading post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. General Motors, facing rising commodity costs in a trade showdown with Europe and elsewhere, cut its outlook for the year. Shares tumbled more than 5 percent before the opening bell, and GM’s view of the year ahead dragged down shares of the entire auto sector Wednesday, July 25. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File) Richard Drew AP