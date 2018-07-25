Farmers prefer Trump do trade deals than hand them cash

Farmer Michael Slattery stands in front of his soybean field, Tuesday, July 24, 2018, in Maribel, Wis. He and his wife farm 300 acres of mostly soybean and corn, but they also have wheat and alfalfa. Slattery said he while he will benefit from emergency aid, he sees it as a short-term fix. He said he also sees it as an ploy to gain support ahead of the mid-term elections. (AP Photo/Carrie Antlfinger) Carrie Antlfinger AP