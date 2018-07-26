Tesla, others help Puerto Ricans go solar amid power turmoil

In this July 24, 2018 photo, Julio Rosario instals a solar energy system at a home in Adjuntas, Puerto Rico. The nonprofit environmental group Casa Pueblo has installed solar systems at two hardware stores, one barber shop and several corner stores that activists hope will serve as a power oasis where people can charge their phones and store medications during a storm if needed. (AP Photo/ Dennis M. Rivera Pichardo) Dennis M. Rivera Pichardo AP