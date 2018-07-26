Maine hospital to buy, maintain pizza restaurant

Maine Medical Center is buying a pizza restaurant and plans to work with its longtime owners to find a new operator to keep it running.
The Portland Press Herald reports that the hospital is buying the restaurant and its three-story building as part of its $512 million expansion project.
The closing of the sale is scheduled for March 2019. The hospital doesn't have immediate plans for the building.
The expansion will add three floors to the hospital's visitor garage and two floors at its east tower.
Maine Medical Center plans to add 128 single-occupancy patient rooms and 19 procedure rooms for surgery and other treatments.
The hospital will convert its rooms from double occupancy to single occupancy and maintain its 637-bed capacity.
Comments