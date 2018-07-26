Trump touts trade win in Illinois steel town as others lose

In this June 28, 2018 photo, senior melt operator Randy Feltmeyer watches a giant ladle as it backs away after pouring its contents of red-hot iron into a vessel in the basic oxygen furnace as part of the process of producing steel at the U.S. Steel Granite City Works facility in Granite City, Ill. President Donald Trump will visit the facility on Thursday, July 26, 2018. U.S. Steel credited Trump’s plan to impose tariffs on imported steel and aluminum when the company announced in March it was firing up a furnace at Granite City Works that had been idled for more than two years. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson) Jeff Roberson AP