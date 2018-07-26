Asian shares mostly lower on easing of US-EU trade tensions

An investor stands in front of private stock trading boards at a private stock market gallery in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Thursday, July 26, 2018. Asian shares are mostly lower after President Donald Trump agreed with the EU to hold off on new tariffs. The easing of tensions with Europe could bode ill for a compromise with Beijing over trade. Japan’s Nikkei 225 edged 0.1 percent lower and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng shed 0.6 percent on Thursday despite a buoyant day on Wall Street. (AP Photo/Yam G-Jun) Yam G-Jun AP