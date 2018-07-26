BRICS leaders join hands at summit in South Africa

Members of the major emerging national economies group BRICS, with from left, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, China’s President Xi Jinping, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, Russia’s President Vladimir Putin, and Brazil’s President Michel Temer, as they pose together for a group photo at the BRICS summit in Johannesburg, South Africa, Thursday, July 26, 2018. Chinese President Xi Jinping said Wednesday the world faces “a choice between cooperation and confrontation”. (Mike Hutchings/Pool via AP) Mike Hutchings AP