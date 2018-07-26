Mississippi city wrestles with budget problems

A Mississippi city is wrestling with budget problems after an audit showed a $14 million shortfall.
WLOX-TV reported that Pascagoula Mayor Dane Maxwell said he's working with the governor, the lieutenant governor and the state auditor on how to deal with the money problems following the release of a forensic audit.
Maxwell says the focus is on making sure that city government is fully operational. .
He said Tuesday the city might sell some city parks to bring in revenue.
Some residents said they wanted the city to spend more money on road improvements. Some other residents questioned spending priorities.
Budget meetings will continue until the city council votes on a budget for the 2019 fiscal year.
