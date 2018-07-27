Many rooting for inmates after credit bug exposed on devices

FILE - In this June 15, 2010 file photo, inmates walk to the dining hall from their cell block at the Idaho State Correctional Institution outside Boise, Idaho. Officials say it was an “intentional exploitation,” while some inmates’ families described it more as a “glitch.” Either way, reports that 364 Idaho inmates had a quarter million dollars of credits improperly applied to their JPay tablet accounts had most of social media rooting for the prisoners. Peter Wagner with the Prison Policy Institute said the Robin Hood-like response to the story was likely a reaction to the prices JPay and other companies charge for email. (AP Photo/Charlie Litchfield, File) Charlie Litchfield AP