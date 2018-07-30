In Panama City’s booming colonial core, locals fight to stay

In this June 5, 2018 photo, Esther Marina Sanchez, leader of a residents’ association, stands on a balcony inside Nicolas Pacheco school building in the Casco Viejo neighborhood of Panama City. Sanchez and her relatives ended up in the abandoned school with no electricity, after being forced out of their homes by landowners, pushed by a fast-moving real estate boom spurred by the 1997 declaration of the Casco Antiguo district as a world heritage site. (AP Photo/Arnulfo Franco) Arnulfo Franco AP