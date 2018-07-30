Caterpillar has a big second quarter, raises outlook again

FILE- In this April 23, 2018, file photo the logo for Caterpillar appears above a trading post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. Caterpillar’s second-quarter results topped Wall Street’s view, thanks in part to increased demand in its construction industries segment. The maker of heavy equipment and machinery also boosted its full-year adjusted earnings forecast again, citing its performance in the first half of the year and ongoing strength in end markets. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File) Richard Drew AP