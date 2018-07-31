Annual US worker pay gains rose at fastest pace since 2008

FILE - In this March 3, 2017 file photo, a woman works with fabric at 99Degrees Custom, in Lawrence, Mass. U.S. workers saw their wages and benefits rise in the second quarter of 2018 at the fastest pace in nearly a decade, a sign that the low unemployment rate is forcing employers to raise pay to attract and keep workers. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File) Elise Amendola AP