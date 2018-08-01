UAE offers amnesty for foreign workers stuck in Catch-22

A government employee, left, takes the fingerprints of a foreign worker at a visa processing center in Al Aweer, about 30 kms, 18.6 miles, east of Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Wednesday, Aug. 1, 2018. The UAE has begun a three-month visa amnesty program hoping to resolve a Catch 22 situation for foreign workers who are fined daily for overstaying the time allowed, but cannot leave the Gulf nation until they have paid the penalties they owe. Kamran Jebreili AP Photo