Strong US growth likely drove healthy job gain in July

FILE In this June 21, 2018 file photo, a job applicant looks at job listings for the Riverside Hotel at a job fair hosted by Job News South Florida, in Sunrise, Fla. Economists forecast that employers added 191,000 jobs in July, down from 213,000 in June but easily enough to lower the unemployment rate over time. The jobless rate is projected to decline to 3.9 percent, near an 18-year low, from 4 percent. The Labor Department’s monthly jobs report will be released at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Friday, Aug. 3. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky) Lynne Sladky AP