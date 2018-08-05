Chicago Tribune sign to stay even though the paper has moved

FILE - In this April 12, 2006 file photo, flags wave near the Chicago Tribune Tower in downtown Chicago. The Chicago Tribune has left its longtime home but the newspaper’s iconic sign will remain when the landmark building is turned into condominiums. The Chicago Tribune reports that its parent company, Tronc, and the real estate firms that are developing Tribune Tower have agreed to settle a lawsuit that had put the fate of the sign in jeopardy. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast, File) Charles Rex Arbogast AP