Iran lifts ban, allows exchange offices to resume working

In this July 30, 2018, photo, an Iranian street money exchanger holds a U.S. banknote in downtown Tehran, Iran. As the Trump administration readies to re-impose sanctions on Iran that were lifted by the Obama administration under the nuclear deal, American allies fear greater regional instability. Sanctions on trade in Iranian metals and automobiles go back into effect Monday. The more significant sanctions _ those on Iran’s oil sector and central bank _ go back into effect in November Vahid Salemi AP Photo