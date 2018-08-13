Four homes, same price. Here’s what $225,000 gets you in the local real estate market

Who doesn’t like playing “what if” with real estate?
Real estate listings appeal to the voyeur in many of us. You can see how the other half lives, look inside the house that’s for sale just down the street or check out what’s available in a nearby neighborhood.
We’re introducing a new occasional feature that takes a look at houses in our area, each available for a specific price point.
The home you like best may depend on how much location means to you, whether you absolutely must have all hardwood floors or can live with a little bit of carpet or whether you need that premium gas cook’s stove, or can make do with a microwave and a four-pack of electric burners.
We started with a pretty typical first-home price point in Lexington — $225,000 — and found four very different Lexington-area houses. In the future, we will pick different price points in both houses and rental apartments.
Stay tuned.
Which of these randomly selected houses would you buy?
1740 Masters Lane, Hunting Hills, 40515. This house is at the end of a cul-de-sac and backs to undeveloped property. The house includes a screen porch, extended deck, home theater equipment, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths in 2752 square feet. There’s a lot of carpet for the hardwood-loving potential homeowner, but the homeowners have put a lot of added features into the house. Plus: relative backyard isolation.
This house has a pending offer.
209 Senna Drive, Nicholasville, 40356. This new construction by Bluegrass Fine Homes in Nicholasville is on a street so new it does not appear on GPS. It features an open concept on the first floor, master bedroom suite and three additional bedrooms upstairs. 2 full baths, 1/2 half bath, 2235 square feet. Points for: the great feeling of moving into a house where no one has ever had to scrub toothpaste scum off the bathroom sink. Points against: With a street not on GPS, you may have to suspend your relationship with UPS and FedEx, bringers of happy mail days.
104 McConnell’s Trace, 40511. This home has a large lot with mature trees and newer air conditioning. 4 beds, 3 baths, 2027 square feet. Close to neighborhood clubhouse. The case for the house: Mature trees. Reliable summer air conditioning against the unbearable exterior heat. The case against the house: How do you deal with traffic? Because the house is off the booming Leestown Road corridor and close to Masterson Station, the subdivision that’s as big as some Kentucky towns.
213 Preston Avenue, 40502. Priced $10,000 below recent appraisal. This Kenwick bungalow features 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths and 1,400 square feet with an updated kitchen. The house is being sold “as is,” although inspections are welcome. It has a big front porch with ceiling fans and a claw foot tub in bathroom. On the sunny side: The house is close to downtown and in a lovely and diverse neighborhood. On the rainy side: Who knows what kind of plumbing/electrical/structural stumbles lurk in a house close to 100 years old.
Which of these moderately priced homes would you pick?
(If you arrived at this page via the mobile Twitter app and the poll hasn’t loaded above this paragraph, copy and paste the original link into your mobile browser.)
