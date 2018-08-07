Testing finds flaws with car electronic car safety systems

In this Friday, July 6, 2018, photograph, prospective customers confer with sales associates as a Model 3 sits on display in a Tesla showroom in the Cherry Creek Mall in Denver. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, in a paper titled “Reality Check,” issued the warning Tuesday, Aug. 7, 2018, after testing five of the systems from Tesla, Mercedes, BMW and Volvo on a track and public roads. The systems tested, in the Tesla Model 3 and Model S, BMW’s 5-Series, the Volvo S-90 and the Mercedes E-Class, are among the best in the business right now and have been rated “superior” in previous IIHS tests. David Zuby, the institute’s chief research officer, said the systems do increase safety but the tests show they are not 100 percent reliable. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) David Zalubowski AP