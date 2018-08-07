Solar cookout aims to woo traditional chefs, cut carbon

In this photo taken Thursday, Aug. 2, 2018, chefs prepare to cook buns in a solar cooker that using a metal and glass vacuum tube heated by mirrors curved to capture the sun’s heat in Dezhou in the eastern Shandong province in China. Two dozen chefs with white aprons and hats cooked soups, baked buns, potatoes, and boiled rice at a festival to demonstrate the potential of solar cookers that organizers claim can help reduce climate-changing greenhouse gas emissions. (AP Photo/Fu Ting) Fu Ting AP