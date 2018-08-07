Iran money changers reopen after 5-month absence amid crisis

FILE - In this Dec. 26, 2016 file photo, a currency exchange bureau owner counts U.S. dollars in downtown Tehran, Iran. Iran’s Central Bank has allowed money exchange offices across the country to resume work after a ban imposed in March 2018 amid the country’s economic troubles. The bank’s governor, Abdolnasser Hemmati, told sate TV late on Sunday, Aug 5, 2018, that “money exchangers are allowed to sell and buy foreign currencies.” (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi, File) Vahid Salemi AP