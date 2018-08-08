Great Lakes ecology topic of talk in western Michigan

The ecology of the Great Lakes — and how economic considerations have affected them — is the topic of a talk presented by the Grand Rapids Public Library.
"Science on Tap: Exploring the Ecology of the Great Lakes" is scheduled for Thursday at the SpeakEZ Lounge. The ecological overview from the days of the first European settlers to the present will be delivered by Mark Luttenton of Grand Valley State University.
Luttenton will discuss how the water system had been evolving into a diverse, stable ecosystem, but the settlers saw economic opportunities and started to exploit the resources. The talk is free.
Luttenton, associate dean of Grand Valley's Graduate School, is studying the diversity and potential health benefits of fungi found at the bottom of the Great Lakes.
