Which $225,000 Central Kentucky house catches your eye?

A fire engulfed Rocky Top Log Furniture in Garrard County on Friday morning. The business manufactured and sold log furniture for homes and hotels online and in store. Another shop was operating in Tennessee.
Two days before Christmas in 2014, Marine Adam Weber married Lyndsey Childers at Coba Cocina in Lexington. After other wedding plans fell through, a last-minute decision to marry at the restaurant occurred while Weber was on leave.
Very long lines formed quickly at Fayette and other malls across the country for the special promotion that allowed customers to pay as little as $1 for Build-A-Bear's fuzzy make-your-own friends. The company closed the lines to further patrons.
Sally Scherer, Josh Moore and Janet Patton sample Woodford Reserve's Double Double Oaked Bourbon, a variation of the popular Double Oaked Bourbon available for purchase at most liquor stores. (Music: www. bensound.com)