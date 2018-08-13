Maduro: Gas prices to spike in Venezuela to fight smugglers

FILE - In this March 23, 2017 file photo, an employee pumps gas for a customer at a gas station in Caracas, Venezuela. Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said Monday, Aug. 13, 2018 that the cheap gasoline his country’s drivers enjoy will soon be sold at world market prices to combat rampant smuggling, but that residents showing a government-issued identification card at the pump will still be able to buy subsidized gasoline. Filling up a tank today costs less than one U.S. cent. (AP Photo/Ariana Cubillos, File) Ariana Cubillos AP