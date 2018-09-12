Four very different homes for sale around $400,000. Which would you buy?

For a $400,000 price tag, you might imagine that you’re looking as some prime Bluegrass real estate: A sprawling place set on a sprawling lot.
And you might be wrong.
You get a lot of square footage for that amount, but not always. We took a look recently at what’s for sale for that amount around here and here’s some of what we found.
There is that cottage at 313 Henry Clay Boulevard with only two bedrooms and one bath, but that’s more of a fairy garden with a Bilbo Baggins hideaway tucked inside. It’s at the lower end of our scale —$374,950 — but it’s such a visual cupcake, and bigger than it looks, that you have to see it.
On the opposite end of the scale, there’s a three-story log cabin that embodies both rusticity and luxury and acres to mow in Anderson County, allegedly with a view that extends all the way over into Franklin County. We’re not including it in the voting list below because it’s outside the greater Lexington area, but you have to see it because it absolutely owns the countryside:
But the most surprising house on our ballot? The one at 261 Melbourne Way in Lansdowne/Brookhaven where the outside looks like a split-level and is listed at $386,000. Pass it on the street and you say, “Oh, a split level? Who’s going to be paying close to $400,000 for Mamaw’s house?”
Then you look at the interior photos and see that just about everything about the house has been torn out, redone, modernized and opened up. It gleams.
The inside says, “Lord have mercy, which way is the nearest mortgage office?” The house has refinished hardwood floors, new trim, new interior doors, new plumbing and LED light fixtures, new kitchen with white Shaker cabinets and quartz countertops, and new bathrooms.
Downtown on Martin Luther King Boulevard #406 is a condo for $384,900 with two master suites each with its own bathroom and walk-in closet. At 121 North MLK, the Nunn Lofts unit also offers a den/office/bonus room. Lofts: You either love the look and the opportunity to step right out onto the Chase Bank Plaza, or you don’t.
For those of you less downtown-minded, here’s a Lakeside listing near Alumni Drive at $399,000 at 1988 Shadybrook Lane. The current owner apparently loves things on walls. You may be more into clear surfaces. Patching and painting is the great decorative equalizer, and relatively inexpensive.
This house has a first-floor master suite and a backyard basketball court, so any age Big Blue Nation buyer, even one with aging knees and teens who need to be upstairs, can find something to love.
