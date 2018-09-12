Which $400,000 Central Kentucky house catches your eye?

Four very different homes for sale around $400,000. Which would you buy?

By Cheryl Truman

September 12, 2018 11:49 AM

For a $400,000 price tag, you might imagine that you’re looking as some prime Bluegrass real estate: A sprawling place set on a sprawling lot.

And you might be wrong.

You get a lot of square footage for that amount, but not always. We took a look recently at what’s for sale for that amount around here and here’s some of what we found.

There is that cottage at 313 Henry Clay Boulevard with only two bedrooms and one bath, but that’s more of a fairy garden with a Bilbo Baggins hideaway tucked inside. It’s at the lower end of our scale —$374,950 — but it’s such a visual cupcake, and bigger than it looks, that you have to see it.

henryclayexterior.jpeg
The house is in the popular Fairway neighborhood off Richmond Road inside New Circle.
Matt Huber/ReMax Elite

henryclayexterior2.jpeg

henryclayinterior.jpeg

On the opposite end of the scale, there’s a three-story log cabin that embodies both rusticity and luxury and acres to mow in Anderson County, allegedly with a view that extends all the way over into Franklin County. We’re not including it in the voting list below because it’s outside the greater Lexington area, but you have to see it because it absolutely owns the countryside:

loversleap.jpg

But the most surprising house on our ballot? The one at 261 Melbourne Way in Lansdowne/Brookhaven where the outside looks like a split-level and is listed at $386,000. Pass it on the street and you say, “Oh, a split level? Who’s going to be paying close to $400,000 for Mamaw’s house?”

Then you look at the interior photos and see that just about everything about the house has been torn out, redone, modernized and opened up. It gleams.

melbourneexterior.jpeg

melbourneinterior.jpeg

The inside says, “Lord have mercy, which way is the nearest mortgage office?” The house has refinished hardwood floors, new trim, new interior doors, new plumbing and LED light fixtures, new kitchen with white Shaker cabinets and quartz countertops, and new bathrooms.

Downtown on Martin Luther King Boulevard #406 is a condo for $384,900 with two master suites each with its own bathroom and walk-in closet. At 121 North MLK, the Nunn Lofts unit also offers a den/office/bonus room. Lofts: You either love the look and the opportunity to step right out onto the Chase Bank Plaza, or you don’t.

MLKexterior.jpeg
The two-bedroom condominium at 121 Martin Luther King Boulevard includes two bedrooms and is steps from Chase Bank Plaza and downtown.
Kathy Winger, Prestige Investments

mlkinterior.jpeg
The Martin Luther King Boulevard condominium is in Lexington’s central downtown corridor.
Kathy Winger/Prestige Investments

For those of you less downtown-minded, here’s a Lakeside listing near Alumni Drive at $399,000 at 1988 Shadybrook Lane. The current owner apparently loves things on walls. You may be more into clear surfaces. Patching and painting is the great decorative equalizer, and relatively inexpensive.

ShadybrookExterior.jpg
This house at 1988 Shadybrook Lane is close to Alumni Drive, with a first-floor master suite.
Lisa Scott/Bluegrass Sotheby's International Realty

Shadybrookinterior1.jpg
The Cape Cod-style house at 1988 Shadybrook includes a backyard basketball court.
Lisa Scott/Bluegrass Sotheby's International Realty

Shadybrookinterior2.jpg
The house at 1988 Shadybrook Lane is on a court, but has easy access to the Alumni Drive area.
Lisa Scott/Bluegrass Sotheby's International Realty

This house has a first-floor master suite and a backyard basketball court, so any age Big Blue Nation buyer, even one with aging knees and teens who need to be upstairs, can find something to love.

