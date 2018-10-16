FILE - This Oct. 16, 2012, file photo, shows part of the UnitedHealth Group, Inc. campus in Minnetonka, Minn. UnitedHealth Group Inc. reports earnings Tuesday, Oct. 16, 2018.
Business

UnitedHealth beats all around in 3Q, raises outlook

The Associated Press

October 16, 2018 06:29 AM

MINNEAPOLIS

UnitedHealth is reporting better-than-expected profits and revenue for the third quarter and the company raised its outlook on strong trends in the insurance business.

Earnings jumped almost 30 percent to $3.19 billion, or $3.24. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $3.41 per share, which is 11 cents better than Wall Street was projecting, according to a survey by Zacks Investment Research.

The largest U.S. health insurer posted revenue of $56.56 billion, also topping expectations.

UnitedHealth Group Inc., based in Minneapolis, said Tuesday that it now expects per-share earnings of $12.80 this year, up from $11.80 to $12.05.

