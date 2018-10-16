Buckled track blamed in fiery Indiana freight derailment

FILE - In this June 18, 2018, file photo, workers cut power to lines surrounding derailed CSX train cars as they continue to burn the morning after an explosion of a propane tank in Princeton, Ind. Officials say a buckled stretch of track is believed to have caused the fiery freight train derailment. The update on the investigation comes in a report to the Federal Railroad Administration from rail operator CSX. Five of the derailed cars contained propane, but authorities said most of the smoke came from burning cars loaded with french fries. Evansville Courier & Press via AP, File Denny Simmons