FILE - In this June 18, 2018, file photo, workers cut power to lines surrounding derailed CSX train cars as they continue to burn the morning after an explosion of a propane tank in Princeton, Ind. Officials say a buckled stretch of track is believed to have caused the fiery freight train derailment. The update on the investigation comes in a report to the Federal Railroad Administration from rail operator CSX. Five of the derailed cars contained propane, but authorities said most of the smoke came from burning cars loaded with french fries. Evansville Courier & Press via AP, File Denny Simmons

Buckled track blamed in fiery Indiana freight derailment

The Associated Press

October 16, 2018 08:48 AM

PRINCETON, Ind.

Officials say a buckled stretch of track is believed to have caused a fiery freight train derailment in southwestern Indiana that belched black smoke into the sky and forced the evacuation of nearby homes.

The Evansville Courier & Press reports that the update on the investigation comes in a report to the Federal Railroad Administration from rail operator CSX.

The derailment happened June 17 near a trailer park in Princeton, about 150 miles (240 kilometers) southwest of Indianapolis. No one was injured in the derailment, but 23 freight cars left the tracks.

Five of the derailed cars contained propane, but authorities said most of the smoke came from burning cars loaded with french fries.

The damage was estimated at $1.8 million. The Federal Railroad Administration says the investigation is ongoing.

