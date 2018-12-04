Top-selling Fayette house in November cost $1.6 million. Its zip code might surprise you.

Lexington’s most expensive home sale in November came from neither the traditionally well-to-do 40502 or the historic mansions of 40508.
Instead, the top sale was 2920 Bobwhite Trail, which sold for $1.6 million. Bobwhite Trail is a street in Ashford Oaks, adjacent to Greenbrier Country Club and Golf Course and close to the Hamburg shopping/business/residential development. Mike Kerwin built the house, and Laura Kerwin was the decorator.
If you’ve never heard of Bobwhite Trail, it’s quite a prosperous street so far: Valuations from Fayette PVA David O’Neill’s office include two homes at $1.7 million, three at $1.3 million, one at $1.1 million and two at $1 million.
The top five sales in each Fayette County zip code for November are:
40502
1. 1904 Lakes Edge Drive, $1.2 million
2. 1933 Lakes Edge Drive, $1.1 million
3. 2048 Bridgeport Dr., $991,400
4. 913 The Curtilage, $849,000
5. 1712 Fairway Dr., $755,000
40503
1. 3225 Wellington Lane, $475,000
2. 105 Shady Lane, $410,750
3. 120 Tahoma Road, $330,000
4. 671 Longwood Road, $305,000
5. 3156 Chelsea Drive, $295,000
40504
1. 1252 Standish Way, $485,000
2. 2061 Williamsburg Road, $259,900
3. 1937 Parkers Mill Road, $245,000
4. 844 Pinkney Dr., $232,000
5. 1954 Natchez Trail, $228,000
40505
1. 1636 Courtney Ave., $222,000
2. 1645 Wyatt Parkway, $215,000
3. 559 Cricklewood Drive, $200,000
4. 1601 Fort Sumter Dr., $200,000
5. 605 Bryanwood Parkway, $193,000
40508
1. 683 Elsmere Park, $289,900
2. 583 West Second Street, $148,000
3. 465 Shropshire Ave., $144,500
4. 200 Wilton Ave., $139,000
5. 464 Race Street, $135,000
40509
1. 2920 Bobwhite Trail, $1.6 million
2. 2723 Martinique Lane, $584,100
3. 3664 Horsemint Trail, $535,000
4. 2149 Antigua Dr., $530,000
5. 2441 Franks Way, $525,000
40511
1. 2801 Adios Court, $320,000
2. 2932 Majestic View Walk, $312,500
3. 2925 Majestic View Walk, $312,500
4. 792 Hollyhock Dr., $300,604
5. 447 Estrella Drive, $293,033
40513
1. 2216 Savannah Lane, $840,000
2. 4732 Firebrook Boulevard, $570,000
3. 3200 Malone Dr., $547,000
4. 2200 Chesapeake Court, $540,000
5. 1312 Moultrie Court, $510,000
40514
1. 4253 Desdemona Way, $379,900
2. 4748 Scenicview Road, $370,000
3. 1416 Copper Run Boulevard, $370,000
4. 749 Wyndham Hills Dr., $352, 187
5. 4321 Penshurst Square. $339,000
40515
1. 2105 Leafland Place, $500,000
2. 2305 Elmspring Way, $485,750
3. 463 Weston Park, $479,900
4. 2312 Elmspring Way, $455,000
5. 445 Weston Park, $453,000
40517
1. 1003 Gainesway Dr., $270,000
2. 1038 Gainesway Dr., $265,000
3. 1126 Gaineway Court, $235,500
4. 3441 Bellmeade Rd., $219,000
5. 319 Chippendale Circle, $212,000
