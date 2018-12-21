30 Vermont school boards sue state over forced mergers

Thirty Vermont school districts are suing the state over the Board of Education's recent vote to force certain school districts to merge their boards and budgets.
The board issued its final report on Nov. 30, after the education secretary made her recommendations based on Vermont's school district consolidation laws.
The lawsuit filed Thursday in Montpelier says the board's action is unconstitutional. It says the forced mergers are against the will of the people and that the board ignored the text of the laws, the legislative intent of them, and statutory law.
The plaintiffs are 30 school boards, seven select boards, one planning commission, 10 taxpayers and six students.
A spokesman for the Vermont Agency of Education said Friday that it does not comment on pending litigation.
