Maine home sales buck national trend, stay strong

Home sales in Maine are going in the opposite direction of national trends, as sales volume and prices are both going up.
The Maine Association of Realtors says November sales rose by almost 3 percent, while they fell by nearly 7 percent around the country. The figure compares last month to November 2017.
The median sales price in Maine also went up by 9.5 percent to $219,000. The national median sales price went up as well, but by only 5 percent, to $260,500.
The Portland Press Herald reports Maine is on track to beat its record in home sales. The record was set last year, when 17,633 single-family homes sold.
