Vegas hotel accuses new $4 billion resort of copying design

FILE - This June 17, 2014, file photo shows the Wynn Las Vegas and Encore resorts in Las Vegas. The corporate owner of the Wynn and Encore resorts on the Las Vegas Strip is accusing a company building a $4 billion casino across the street of copying its building design. Wynn Resorts Holdings has filed a federal trademark infringement lawsuit alleging that Resorts World Las Vegas wants to mislead the public into believing that its new 3,000-room project is affiliated with Wynn. John Locher, File AP Photo