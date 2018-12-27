Lobster group pitching soft-shell lobsters to fishmongers

A state funded lobster marketing council is aiming to court fishmongers to carry more soft-shell lobsters with a new marketing campaign.
The Maine Lobster Marketing Collaborative plans to appoint a celebrity spokesman, submit a trademark application and create a seasonal calendar to persuade the middlemen of the seafood supply chain to carry Maine soft-shell lobster. The Portland Press Herald reports the agency is redirecting the bulk of its $2.2 million budget toward winning over distributors.
Collaborative Director Matt Jacobson says a lack of availability is a potential reason why Maine soft-shell lobsters are not widely sold. He says the collaborative will conduct studies to learn what motivates and drives the nation's wholesale food buyers.
