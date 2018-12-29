Proposed Arizona monument would honor Mormon settlers

In this Friday, Dec. 28, 2018 photo, a bell that once hung at a Lees Ferry, Ariz., school, the small settlement where pioneers crossed the Colorado River on ferry barges, is shown on display at a local office in Phoenix. The bell is to be the focal point of a proposed memorial honoring the tens of thousands of Arizonans who trace their roots in the state back to a mass migration of Mormon settlers, who made the journey from Utah over a century ago, crossing the river at Lees Ferry, in their months-long journey, before a bridge was built at the crossing in 1929. Ross D. Franklin AP Photo