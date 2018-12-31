Oklahoma lawmaker settles lawsuit over tracking device

FILE - In this Feb. 8, 2018, file photo, Oklahoma state Rep. Mark McBride, listens during a committee hearing in Oklahoma City. Court records show the Oklahoma legislator settled his lawsuit earlier this month against Austin, Texas-based political consultant George Shipley. His lawsuit claimed Shipley was hired by an unnamed company to perform opposition research on McBride. The suit alleges Shipley then hired an Oklahoma-based private investigation firm to conduct surveillance on McBride's whereabouts. Sue Ogrocki, File AP Photo