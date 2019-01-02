Brown reappoints top California high-speed rail leaders

Gov. Jerry Brown has reappointed two leaders of California's embattled high-speed rail board days before leaving office.
Brown on Wednesday gave Dan Richard and Tom Richards new four-year terms. They serve as chairman and vice chairman, respectively, of the California High-Speed Rail Authority's board of directors. It oversees the project to construct a high-speed train traveling between San Francisco and Los Angeles in less than three hours.
The project is years behind scheduled and tens of millions of dollars over budget. A recent audit faulted the authority for poor contract management and decision making.
Brown's action comes five days before he hands the governorship over to fellow Democrat Gavin Newsom.
The terms of two other governor-appointed board members have expired, meaning Newsom may still have a chance to choose members.
