Feds investigating death of worker at oil distribution plant

The federal government is investigating the death of a 66-year-old worker at a petroleum distribution business this week.
Dale Rhine of Tulpehocken Township was found under the wheels of a tractor-trailer Wednesday morning at RelaDyne, in Spring Township. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The death has been ruled accidental.
A spokeswoman for the Department of Labor says the Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating and has six months to complete its review.
The Reading Eagle reports company officials declined to comment on Thursday.
RelaDyne was formerly known as Automotive Service Inc./Penn Oil.
