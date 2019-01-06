Minnesota Legislature convenes with new balance of power

FILE - In this Dec. 6, 2018 file photo, Minnesota Governor-elect Tim Walz, a Democrat, appears at a press conference in St. Paul, Minn. The 2019 Minnesota Legislature convenes at noon Tuesday Jan. 8, 2019. There will be a new governor, a new balance of power and a projected $1.5 billion budget surplus that might make deals easier to reach than in 2018. Minnesota the only state in the entire country with a divided Legislature. Jim Mone File AP Photo